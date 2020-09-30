Gerard Butler's 'Greenland' To Head Straight To Prime Video Missing Theatrical Release

Greenland cast has Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin, Scott Glenn, Andrew Bachelor, and David Denman. It is a disaster survival thriller film. Like many other recent movies, it has been facing a release date issue for quite a long time. Now the makers have decided that it will skip its theatrical release and will go straight to streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

'Greenland' to go straight to streaming on Prime Video

The makers of Greenland have decided that the movie will not release in theatres considering the current pandemic situation. The film will now be released on Amazon Prime Video. It will be available to buy from October 13, 2020, and will be available to rent starting October 27, 2020, on Prime.

Greenland release date has been shifted a number of times. The movie was initially planned to hit the theatres on June 12 but was delayed to July 30, 2020. It was moved ahead again to August 14, 2020, due to COVID-19 pandemic. Its domestic release was set for July 24, 2020, but was pushed to September 25, 2020.

However, it went to theatres in a few places including Belgium (July 29), France (August 5), and Scandinavia (August 12). On September 14, the makers delayed the movie indefinitely in the United States. Now Greenland will be available on Prime Video. Till now, the movie has reportedly collected around $17 million against its budget of $34 million.

Greenland official description

A family fights for survival as a planet-killing comet races to Earth. John Garrity (Gerard Butler), his estranged wife Allison (Morena Baccarin), and young son Nathan make a perilous journey to their only hope for sanctuary. Amid terrifying news accounts of cities around the world being leveled by the comet’s fragments, the Garrity’s experience the best and worst in humanity while they battle the increasing panic and lawlessness surrounding them. As the countdown to global apocalypse approaches zero, their incredible trek culminates in a desperate and last-minute flight to a possible safe haven.

Greenland is directed by Ric Roman Waugh. The disaster film is produced by Gerard Butler under his G-Base banner along with Thunder Road Films and Anton. Chris Sparling has penned down the script with revisions by Mitchell LaFortune. The film's cinematography is by Dane Gonzales and score is composed by David Buckley. It marks Butler and Roman Waugh’s second collaboration, following Angel Has Fallen.

