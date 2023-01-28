Gerard Piques Makes Relationship With Clara Chia Marti Instagram Official; Shakira Reacts

After Shakira's ex-boyfriend Gerard Pique made his relationship with Clara Chia Marti public, the 'Hips Don't Lie' singer responded by posting a video of herself dancing to her new diss track on her Instagram handle, which was aimed at her allegedly unfaithful ex.

Shakira took to Instagram to share a video of herself dancing to the tunes of 'BZRP Music Session #53'.

In the caption of the post, she wrote, "Las mujeres ya no lloran las mujeres bailan merengue!", which translates to "Women no longer cry; women dance merengue," in English.

Check out Shakira's post here:

In the reel, Shakira can be seen dancing in a studio while wearing a revealing black bodysuit and matching joggers. The clip was released shortly after the former FC Barcelona football player shared a photo with his new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti. It has received around 1.6 million likes.

Gerard Pique goes Insta official with Clara Chia Marti

Two days ago, Gerard Pique shared a picture with Clara Chia Marti on his official Instagram handle, making their relationship official. However, the post didn't go down well with many of his followers, who dropped negative comments. Many criticised Pique for his actions and the impact they had on his family.

"I would have been ashamed," a user commented, while another wrote, "Imagine ruining your family life with your wife and children because you couldn't keep your willy in your pants." "She doesn't compare to the mother of your children," a third user wrote.

Check out Gerard Pique's post below:

Page Six reported that Shakira caught her partner, Pique, cheating on her due to disappearing fruit jelly in their shared home, which Pique and their children dislike.

About Shakira and Gerard Pique's split:

Shakira and Pique, who have two kids together, broke up last year after an 11-year relationship. The 45-year-old singer met Pique while she was promoting her 2010 World Cup anthem, 'Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)'.