'Ghost Of Tsushima' Movie In The Works With 'John Wick' Director Chad Stahelski

Ghost of Tsushima is a popular action-adventure game developed by Sucker Punch Productions and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment. Debuting in July 2020, it has earned praises from the gamers. Now, the makers are turning the game into a feature film for the big screen.

Ghost of Tsushima movie in the works with John Wick’s Chad Stahelski directing

Deadline revealed that Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions are developing a film adaptation of the highly successful game Ghost of Tsushima. John Wick’s Chad Stahelski is attached to direct the project. The game takes place in the late 13th century, showing the Mongol empire’s conquest to conquer the East after they laid waste to entire nations. Tsushima Island is all that stands between mainland Japan and a massive Mongal invasion fleet led by the cunning and ruthless general, Khotun Khan.

As the island burns in the first wave of the Mongol assault, samurai warrior Jin Sakai stands as one of the last surviving members of his clan. He is determined to do whatever it takes, at any cost, to protect his people and reclaim his home. Sakai must set aside the traditions that have shaped him as a warrior to forge a new path, the path of the Ghost, and wage an unconventional war of the freedom of Tsushima.

The project is produced by Chad Stahelski, Alex Young, and Jason Spitz under their company 87Eleven Entertainment. Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan will produce on behalf of PlayStation Productions. Sucker Punch Production will serve as executive producers. Peter Kang is overseeing the adaptation on behalf of the studio.

Head of PlayStation Production, Asad Qizilbash, talked about the Ghost of Tsushima movie to Deadline. He said that they are excited to be partnering with John Wick’s Chad Stahelski and 87Eleven Entertainment, to bring their vision of Jin Sakai’s story to the big screen. Qizilbash stated that they love working with creative partners like Stahelski, who have a passion for their games, ensuring they can create rich adaptations that will excite their fans and new audiences.

Ghost of Tsushima has recently crossed a massive milestone of selling over 6.5 million copies since its debut. It is PlayStation’s fourth fastest-selling first-party original IP debut. The game was among the top nominees for the Game Awards 2020 in several categories like Game of the Year, Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, and Best Performer for Daisuke Tsuji. More detail about the upcoming film will be revealed soon.

Promo Image Source: playstation.com