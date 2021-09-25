'Ghost Rider' Star Nicolas Cage 'kicked Out Of Las Vegas Bar': Report

Nicolas Cage, the popular actor from the 2007 film Ghost Rider, was recently spotted being in trouble at a fancy bar in Las Vegas. The actor was reportedly spotted drunk at a bar in Las Vegas and was later kicked out of the place for being mistaken for a homeless man. According to the reports by The Sun, Nicolas Cage was filmed being escorted out of a fancy bar in Las Vegas. There were several other customers who spotted the actor and revealed to the publication that the actor had been drinking expensive whiskey and shots of tequila before becoming belligerent. He was seen wearing leopard print pants and was sitting on a couch while creating a scene at the bar. A source further told the publication about what exactly happened at the bar and said, “We were at that bar at Lawry's when we noticed what we at first thought was a homeless man completely drunk and being rowdy. To our shock it turned to be Nicolas Cage. He was completely smashed and was getting into a bit of a fight with the staff.”

On the other hand, even the staff members opened up about the actor’s behaviour at the bar and stated that he was in a really bad state and was walking around shoeless. Even the staff stated that he had been downing shots of tequila and 1980 Macallan whiskey while shouting at people and trying to get into fights when the staff asked him to leave. “He was so drunk he could barely get his flip flops on before being escorted out. He asked us if we wanted to come back to his place but he was in a bad way so we didn't think it was a good idea. One of the regulars ended up taking him home,” said the staff. Take a look at Cage's video that a fan shared on Instagram:

It is not the first time when such news about Nicolas Cage has surfaced on the internet. In March 2019 he was filmed making a scene while applying for a marriage licence while he was drunk at a Las Vegas courthouse with his fourth wife Erika Koike. And a month later, he asked for an annulment stating that he was too drunk to understand what he was doing.

Image: AP