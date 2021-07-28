'Ghostbusters Afterlife' Release Date Declared: Read Trailer Review, Cast & Shoot Location

After waiting for a long time, fans have finally been introduced to the trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife. The highly anticipated trailer was released on Tuesday and left viewers amazed on social media. In the two and a half minutes trailer, the plot seems to revolve around Dr. Egon Spengler's daughter Callie and her two children who move to a new town. Egon's hidden lab is discovered at the family farm and at the same time, ghosts, who hadn’t appeared for years, return to the town to haunt people.

The creators of the movie hope to unite the fans after a division of opinions among them after the 2016 reboot. Dan Aykroyd, who played Ghostbusters founding member Ray Stantz, has shown his support by saying that the junior Reitman was the “perfect” choice to revitalise the series. Talking to Cigar Aficionado, he said that Jason is the perfect inheritor of the legacy as a writer, storyteller, and director as his vision derives seamlessly, respectfully, and honestly from the original films. He also said that he can't wait to see the lines around the multiplex.

When is Ghostbusters: Afterlife release date in cinemas?

Ghostbusters: Afterlife faced multiple delays owing to the pandemic. Currently, the franchise is looking towards the UK release on Friday, 12th November 2021. The movie was supposed to be released on 10th July 2020 but was later rescheduled to 5th March 2021 as the second wave struck across the world and led the theatres worldwide to temporarily shutdown. Due to another increase in cases at the turn of the year, Afterlife was pushed a second time to its current November date. Fans are hoping that the pandemic does not ruin their hopes again.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife cast

The Ghostbusters: Afterlife cast is led by Captain Marvel’s McKenna Grace, aged 15, as Phoebe and Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard, 18, as her brother, Trevor. Carrie Coon is the adult lead and plays the role of their mother. Ghostbusters: Afterlife seems to be a family, as director Jason Reitman is the son of Ivan Reitman, who directed the first two films. One of the best actors in the industry, Paul Rudd will appear as high school teacher Mr. Grooberson and will be keeping Phoebe and Trevor out of trouble. Rudd’s inclusion was confirmed by the Ghostbusters official Twitter account in which the actor says, “When I heard they were going to call me, well, as you can imagine, I nearly slimed myself. I can’t wait to join the cast this fall for Ghostbusters. In fact, I’m sliming myself right now.”

Producer Ivan Reitman explained ET Online about Rudd’s role in the movie and said that Rudd plays a seismologist who has come to this small town because they’ve been having mysterious earthquakes. Apart from teaching summer school there, Rudd's character is also extraordinarily funny. The supporting cast consists of Bokeem Woodbine, Celeste O’Connor, Oliver Cooper and Tracy Letts. Shooting locations used for the movie were Crossfield, Beiseker, and Drumheller. Additional locations around Alberta were also used.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.