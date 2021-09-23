'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Starring Paul Rudd To Release In India On THIS Date

Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the reboot of the cult classic franchise Ghostbusters, is all set for a theatrical release soon. Ghostbusters: Afterlife is the fourth instalment of the franchise and is set thirty years after the events of the original movie. The movie will star Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, and Paul Rudd in the lead roles, while Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts reprise their roles from the original films. The movie has been delayed almost four times from its original release date in July 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife India release date

Sony Pictures Entertainment India via their social media handles announced the release date of the supernatural comedy. Ghostbusters: Afterlife will release in India along with the United States, that is on November 19, 2021. The official synopsis of the movie reads-

After being evicted from their home, a single mother and her two children are forced to move to a decayed farmhouse in Summerville, Oklahoma, left to them by the children's late grandfather, where a series of unexplained earthquakes are occurring despite not being situated on any fault and strange things are happening in an old mine once belonged to the alleged occultist Ivo Shandor. The children discover their grandfather's history with the original Ghostbusters, who have since been largely forgotten by the world beyond their fan base. When supernatural phenomena relating to New York City's "Manhattan Crossrip of 1984" arises and threatens the town, the kids, along with their family and friends, must use the Ghostbusters' equipment to save it.

The movie is being directed by Jason Reitman, who is the son of original Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman. Jason spoke to IGN about the upcoming instalment of the movie and said, "Historically, Ghostbusters movies were always about people going into business. It was about people starting a ghostbusting business together. I suppose I knew immediately from the beginning that I wanted to make a movie about a family.

He added, "This is a movie about the Spengler family. And the Spengler family is disconnected. This movie is about why they’ve been estranged all these years."

Image: Instagram/@ghostbusters