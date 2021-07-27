Ghostbusters: Afterlife Trailer Breakdown: New Generation Continues Ghostbusters' Legacy

The classic Hollywood franchise film Ghostbusters: Afterlife trailer was recently released. The movie is the sequel to the original films which hit screens in the 1980s and marks the fourth instalment in the Ghostbusters franchise. The movie is set thirty years after the events of the original movie and will star Bill Murray, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, and Paul Rudd.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife trailer out now

Here is a breakdown of the trailer of this instalment of the Ghostbusters film

The trailer begins with Carrie Coon, a single mother who is taking her children to a small farmhouse that she inherited from her father, who happens to be one of the original Ghostbusters member Egon Spengler. In voiceover, she is heard talking to Paul Rudd's charac6ter about her two kids. She says that everything is fine with Trevor (Finn Wolfhard) but she is worried about Pheobe (Mckenna Grace).

While exploring the creepy frame house Pheobe discovers a sliding puzzle in the floorboards of the house and uncovers a familiar artefact. That’s a Ghostbusters ghost trap, used to contain any of the spooks, spectres, or ghosts that the team would grab with their neutrona wands and proton packs. Meanwhile, Trevor also repairs and the classic car, Ecto-1.

As the trailer continues, it is shown that the town of Summerville has been experiencing earthquakes even though the town isn’t sitting on any fault lines. Mr Grooberson (Paul Rudd) is actually a seismologist investigating this phenomenon. The earthquakes aren't the only phenomenon happening in the town, strange creatures start appearing in the town.

Trevor, Phoebe, and their new friends head down into an abandoned mine, and they discover what looks like some kind of underground temple. Ominous lights and clouds appear in the sky. The newly formed group fights these new monsters and ghosts that suddenly inhabit their city. The end of the trailer hints at the return of the original ghostbusters Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts.

Director's take on the trailer:

The director of the movie Jason Reitman told IGN that the movie is about the Spengler family, and this movie will dive into why they’ve been estranged all these years. Jason Reitman is the son of original Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman.

The official synopsis of the movie reads "After being evicted from their home, a single mother and her two children are forced to move to a decayed farmhouse in Summerville, Oklahoma, left to them by the children's late grandfather, where a series of unexplained earthquakes are occurring despite not being situated on any fault and strange things are happening in an old mine once belonged to the alleged occultist Ivo Shandor. The children discover their grandfather's history with the original Ghostbusters, who have since been largely forgotten by the world beyond their fan base. When supernatural phenomena relating to New York City's "Manhattan Crossrip of 1984" arises and threatens the town, the kids, along with their family and friends, must use the Ghostbusters' equipment to save it."

Image: Ghostbuster's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.