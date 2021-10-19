'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Trailer; Paul Rudd And The New Generation Fight Monsters, WATCH

Ahead of the theatrical release of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the makers have dropped a new trailer of the reboot of the cult classic franchise Ghostbusters. Ghostbusters: Afterlife is the fourth instalment of the franchise and is set thirty years after the events of the original movie. The cast of the movie includes Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, and Paul Rudd in the lead roles, while Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts reprise their roles from the original films.

New Ghostbusters: Afterlife trailer out now

The new trailer of the movie features Trevor (Finn Wolfhard) and Pheobe (Mckenna Grace) discovering a sliding puzzle in the floorboards of the house and uncovering a familiar artefact. Meanwhile, Trevor also repairs and the classic car, Ecto-1. As the trailer continues, it is shown that the town of Summerville has been experiencing earthquakes even though the town isn’t sitting on any fault lines. Trevor, Phoebe, and their new friends head down into an abandoned mine, and they discover what looks like some kind of underground temple. Mr Grooberson (Paul Rudd) and the new generation fight against the weird monsters that suddenly appear to protect their city.

The movie has been delayed almost four times from its original release date in July 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ghostbusters: Afterlife will release in India along with the United States, that is on November 19, 2021. The official synopsis of the movie reads,

"After being evicted from their home, a single mother and her two children are forced to move to a decayed farmhouse in Summerville, Oklahoma, left to them by the children's late grandfather, where a series of unexplained earthquakes are occurring despite not being situated on any fault and strange things are happening in an old mine once belonged to the alleged occultist Ivo Shandor. The children discover their grandfather's history with the original Ghostbusters, who have since been largely forgotten by the world beyond their fan base. When supernatural phenomena relating to New York City's "Manhattan Crossrip of 1984" arises and threatens the town, the kids, along with their family and friends, must use the Ghostbusters' equipment to save it."

