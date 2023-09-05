Giancarlo Esposito To Join James Gunn's DC Universe? Breaking Bad Actor Says Talks Are On

In a thrilling turn of events, Giancarlo Esposito, popular for his villainous roles in Breaking Bad, The Mandalorian, The Boys and Far Cry 6, may soon step into the world of superheroes. The Breaking Bad star recently hinted at the possibility of joining the DC Universe at Comic-Con Panama.

Giancarlo Esposito on potential DC debut

Esposito, whose menacing portrayals have earned him a dedicated fan following, revealed that he has been in discussions with James Gunn, the mind behind the upcoming DC Universe film Superman: Legacy. Gunn, who has already cast David Corenswet as Superman and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, is yet to announce the film's antagonist.

Few days ago I was at an event in my country, and I got to see and meet Giancarlo. He answered lots of questions 👀 This one I recorded left me surprised (someone asked if he had a chance to appear in DC films) #dccomics #jamesgunn pic.twitter.com/GPH5ET3QrS — Mint Doom 🇵🇦 (@swshriv) August 29, 2023

"I have been talking to James Gunn about the possibility... about being in a movie, so who knows, it could happen soon," Esposito teased, igniting speculation among fans about which iconic DC character he might embody.

While fans have often associated Esposito with roles like Lex Luthor, Brainiac or Mr Freeze, the actor expressed a preference for a heroic character rather than a villain. This revelation dashed hopes for him taking on the antagonistic roles of Magneto or Mr Freeze, leaving fans wondering if he might be cast as the enigmatic Martian Manhunter.

The impact of the actors' strike on DC Universe

James Gunn's DC Universe has been generating considerable excitement, with the cast for Superman: Legacy shaping up to be a star-studded ensemble, including characters like Hawkgirl, Guy Gardner, Mr Terrific and Metamorpho.

However, the ongoing actors' strike has put a temporary halt to the casting process. Gunn recently acknowledged the delay in filling roles for the DCU's Batman movie, hinting that Esposito's discussions likely revolved around Superman: Legacy. Superman: Legacy is scheduled for release on July 11, 2025.