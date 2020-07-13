Giancarlo Esposito Says Appearing In Marvel Cinematic Universe Is Likely His Next Step

Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is moving into phase four. There are expected to be several new characters to show up in MCU as a number of old ones have bid goodbye. Many actors have disclosed their desire to work with Marvel Studios. Now Breaking Bad star Giancarlo Esposito expressed his desire to join the MCU. Read to know more.

Giancarlo Esposito’s next step is likely Marvel

In a recent interview with a news portal, Giancarlo Esposito talked about how much he would love to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When asked if he has any type of dream venture he would like to do next, the actor replied that he wants to work with the people at Marvel Studios and has put it out there all the time. He said that what they do is “fantastic,” and he wants to do something enduring with them. Esposito thinks that the Marvel world would be, likely, the next step for him. He stated that then he would step back into playing some characters who he thinks really did change the world with their actions.

Giancarlo Esposito has worked with Marvel executive producer Louis D’Esposito and has reportedly discussed with him about joining the MCU a number of times. He has also recently appeared in Star Wars series The Mandalorian that streams on Disney+ platform. He portrayed Moff Gideon, a former Imperial Security Bureau officer. The actor was seen briefly in the last episode, Chapter 8: Redemption, which was helmed by Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi. The series is created by Iron Man director Jon Favreau, who also plays Happy Hogan in the MCU. Esposito received appreciation for his performance and is likely to reprise his role in the upcoming sequel of the show.

The project indicates that Giancarlo Esposito has worked with Marvel’s parent company Walt Disney and also with the people from the MCU. Many fans are waiting to see him in sort of a villainous character in the MCU, especially after his acclaimed performance in Breaking Bad. However, there is no confirmation made yet, if Esposito would be seen in the MCU or not. Earlier, Janelle Monáe has expressed her desire to play Storm in Black Panther II, while WWE wrestler Paul Wight a.k.a The Big Show has disclosed that he would like to play villain Kingpin in the MCU.

