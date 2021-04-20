Gigi Hadid And Daughter Khai Enjoy 'spring At The Farm'; Fans Call It 'heavenly'

On April 20, 2021, Gigi Hadid took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of beautiful pictures enjoying the spring. Several pictures showed the cherry blossom trees in full bloom, small yellow flowers, while a few of them were selfie pictures with her baby girl, Khai. The 25-year-old model held her seven-month-old daughter in a red plaid baby carrier as the mother-daughter duo enjoyed some fresh air on their walk.

Gigi Hadid enjoys some fresh air with her daughter Khai

Several pictures displayed the cherry blossom trees which bloomed fully at her mom Yolanda’s serene Pennsylvania home. A few others showed the small yellow flowers to wisteria trees. A few snaps also showed Gigi posing with her baby girl, Khai, for a selfie under the cherry blossom tree. The supermodel mother looked quite blissful as she wore a faded smile. Gigi Hadid's daughter looked in the opposite direction as her mother clicked the selfie picture. As for the caption, Gigi wrote, “spring at the farm!” with a purple peace symbol.

As soon as the pictures were up on the internet, many of her fans and followers rushed to drop positive comments. Many celebrities also took the opportunity to compliment the supermodel. Gracelee Beauty commented, “So pretty” with a pair of red hearts and heart-eyed face emoticons. Amanda wrote, “Spring has sprung. Enjoy” with a string of emoticons. Greg Swales wrote, “Beauty” with a flower emoji. Maxim Magnus, too, called it ‘so peaceful’. A fan commented, “These pics are so dreamy”. Another one wrote, “Khai is growing up so fast” with a heart-eyed face emoticon. A netizen commented, “An absolute example of perfect beauty” with a heart. Another one wrote, “you’re so cute”.

According to Dailymail, the model and her beau, Zayn Malik, earlier this week, took their daughter on an adventure to the New York Aquarium. Khai also went on a family trip to the Metropolitan Museum Of Art with Gigi’s dad, Mohamed Hadid. Little Khai was born in the month of September 2020, at Yolanda’s farm. She stayed with her sister Bella Hadid throughout her pregnancy. Gigi Hadid's Instagram is filled with snippets featuring herself, daughter Khai and beau Zayn Malik.

Image Source: Gigi Hadid's Instagram

