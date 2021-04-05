Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Celebrate First Easter With Daughter Khai

Gigi Hadid celebrated Easter Sunday with her beau Zayn Malik and their daughter Khai. The supermodel took to Instagram to share the cutest picture of her first child Khai whom she welcomed in late September last year. While Khai's face has not been unveiled yet, the new mommy can be seen looking adorable in a bunny onesie for Easter 2021 celebrations.

Gigi Hadid's daughter's first Easter celebration

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Gigi wrote, "our little bunny! first Easter!" In the picture, Gigi Hadid's daughter Khai can be seen wearing a grey bunny onesie costume with floppy bunny ears on the hood. She is wearing a pink patchwork jacket and matching pink socks with her onesie that also has a white cottontail attached to it.

Reactions to Gigi Hadid's photos

Khai's little bunny photos received a lot of love from Gigi's fans and other celebs as well. Hollywood stars couldn't stop gushing over how cute Khai looked in her bunny costume. Gigi's comment section is filled with compliments about how beautiful Khai looks as a Bunny and with Easter wishes. Fashion designer March Jacobs, Gigi's parents and Khai's grandparents Yolanda and Mohamed Hadid, actor Tan France and many other celebs dropped their comments on Gigi Hadid's photo. Read some of the comments right below:

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's relationship timeline

Gigi gave birth to her daughter on her mom Yolanda Hadid's farm in late September last year where she was spending quality time with her sister Bella Hadid during the lockdown. Gigi and Zayn have been dating since 2015 and have been in an on and off relationship since then. They had officially broken up in March 2018 but were spotted together just a month later. They had reportedly broken up again in January 2019 but soon got back together.

In January 2020, the couple confirmed that their romance is rock solid again and just two months later they announced that they were expecting their first child together. In January 2021, Gigi introduced her daughter's name as Khai to the public and since then the couple has been sharing tiny glimpses of their journey as new parents by giving sneak peeks of Khai but never revealing her face to the Internet. Check out some more of Zayn and Gigi Hadid's photos with daughter Khai.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Gigi Hadid Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.