Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Hold Hands & Flaunt Their Matching Bracelets; See Picture Here

After Gigi Hadid's pregnancy news, a picture has gone viral across the internet where the parents to be are wearing the same bracelet. It looks like the model along with her singer boyfriend Zayn Malik is using jewellery to keep any negative vibes away from their baby to be born.

The soon to be parents posed for an adorable picture as they are holding hands after purchasing these matching diamond bracelets with the evil eye symbol on them. The bracelets are from George The Jeweler and the jeweller took to his social media account to share the picture of the soon to be parents.

In the picture that George The Jeweler shared on his Instagram account, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are holding their hands together while showing off their bracelets. I Don't Wanna Live Forever singer Zayn Malik is also wearing a yellow flower ring on his pointer finger.

George The Jeweler captioned the picture as "Good vibes only for this beautiful couple!! 🧿 @gigihadid @zayn congrats 🥂 #georgethejeweler #gigihadid #zayn #jewelry #bracelets #diamonds".

Here is a look at the picture featuring Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid's matching bracelet

The bracelet photo is reportedly the first picture that the fans have seen since Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik went public about their baby news. Since a long time, there were several media reports about Gigi Hadid's pregnancy. But the model confirmed that she was expecting a baby when she sat down for an interview with Jimmy Fallon on April 30.

During the interview, when Jimmy Fallon congratulated Gigi Hadid, she thanked him and said that she wished she could announce the news on her own terms. She further added that she was very excited, happy and grateful for all the best wishes. Jimmy Fallon then called her pregnancy news a ray of sunshine. Watch the full interview here.

Gigi and Zayn were first linked together in the year 2015 after Gigi appeared in his music video Pillow Talk. Reportedly, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are known for their on and off relationship. According to media reports, the couple has been inseparable since December 2019. Reportedly, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have been enjoying their quarantine period together at Gigi's family's farmhouse in Pennsylvania.

