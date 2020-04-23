Gigi Hadid's Birthday: Adorable Childhood Pictures Of The Stunning Model

Gigi Hadid, born on April 23, is best known to be a fashion model. She was also named International Model of the Year by the British Fashion Council in 2016. The model turns 25 this year and is currently rumoured to be dating singer, Zayn Malik. Take a look at some of Gigi Hadid's cutest childhood pictures.

Gigi Hadid's adorable childhood pictures

Gigi took to her social media to share a birthday for one of her friends. Sharing a childhood picture with Olivia Perez, Hadid wrote a sweet birthday wish for her. Dressed up in their jammies and flaunting their blonde hair, the two girls are adorably sitting on a kitchen top.

ALSO READ | Gigi Hadid Reveals Being Away From City 'makes Her Feel Like A Kid'

For a birthday post for Bella Hadid, Gigi picked an adorable childhood picture of the two. Both the sisters are seen sitting on a beach in the picture. Gigi is seen talking Bella who is in her lap while she intently listens to her.

Gigi Hadid shared a childhood picture of her from the Paris Fashion Week. She was visiting the city with her parents and was very intrigued with the shoot that was happening. In the picture, Hadid is seen standing in front of a model as they both pose for the camera.

ALSO READ | Gigi Hadid & Jennifer Aniston Twin In The Same Black Versace Dress

Gigi Hadid chose to share an adorable baby of her with her fans. Baby Gigi is seen sitting on top of their travel bags. Dressed in a white frock, she looks absolutely pretty as she holds on to the trolley bars for support.

In another one of her childhood pictures, Gigi is seen sitting in the backseat of a car. She is accompanied by sister Bella and it seems like she is telling Gigi something. Hadid jokingly mentioned in the caption that Bella is just convincing her to give up the window seat.

ALSO READ | Gigi Hadid's Recipe For Burrito Bowl Using Leftovers Is Something To Try During Quarantine

ALSO READ | Cody Simpson Talks About His Relationship With Ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid; Read More

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.