Gigi Hadid Celebrates 1st Mother's Day As Khai's Mom, Calls Newborn Her 'greatest Pride'

Gigi Hadid celebrated her first-ever Mother's Day yesterday, i.e. May 9, 2021, after welcoming her and beau Zayn Malik's first bundle of joy, Khai, into the world in September last year. Thus, the American model took to her Instagram handle yesterday to pen a lovely note for her mother as well as her daughter and called the latter her "greatest pride". Gigi also shared a streak of rare photographs with her baby girl and expressed that she feels "lucky and inspired" being Khai's mother.

Gigi Hadid's baby Khai gets a sweet "Thank You" note from her on Mother's Day

In most parts of the world, Mother's Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of the month of May, every year. This year around, Mother's Day was observed on May 9 and social media was flooded with millions of heartfelt wishes by netizens, as well as several celebrities, for their beloved mothers. However, Zayn Malik's ladylove, Gigi Hadid had a unique way of celebrating this special day.

The 26-year-old took to her Instagram handle yesterday to share glimpses of her cute moments with her daughter by posting adorable photos with the newborn. From matching in colour-coordinated clothes to taking a nap together, Gigi shelled out major mother-daughter goals for fans and left them gushing over her rare photos with Khai. She also penned a heartwarming note for her 8-month-old, which read, "The rumors are true: my best friend, purpose, muse, greatest pride & joy! I feel so lucky and inspired bein your mama, my Khai !! An old soul full of sunshine, you light up everyone’s days! Thank you, thank you, thank you."

Ahead of the aforementioned Instagram post, Gigi Hadid also dug up her family album to share an old black & white photo of her mother and her grandmothers to wish them on Mother's Day 2021. She also shared a major throwback photo of mom Yolanda cradling a newborn Gigi and wrote, "Life! Miracles! MOTHERS!". She also added, "Cheers to our angels above & to you @yolanda.hadid, the most inspiring mama and best Oma we could ever ask for! We love you more than words. Eternally grateful."

