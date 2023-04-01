Last Updated:

Gigi Hadid, Emma Chamberlain, Nick Jonas: International Celebs At NMACC Event

Gigi Hadid, Emma Chamberlain, Nick Jonas and many other international celebrities were present at the opening day of the NMACC launch event.

Hollywood News
 
| Written By
Megha Rawat
NMACC event
1/7
Twitter/@21metgala/Twitter

Gigi Hadid attended the launch of NMACC (Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre) in Mumbai. She stunned in designer Rahul Mishra's multicoloured outfit.

NMACC event
2/7
Twitter/@nitisharora41

Internationally renowned sculptor Jeff Koons was also seen at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) grand opening ceremony at the Jio Global Centre in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex. 

NMACC event
3/7
Varinder Chawla

Nick Jonas, who sported an all-black suit, was seen posing for the shutterbugs at Nita Ambani's NMACC event in Mumbai.

NMACC event
4/7
Twitter/@NMACC

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made a stunning entry at Nita Ambani's NMACC event in Mumbai. While Priyanka Chopra looked glamorous in a gown, Nick opted for an all-black suit.

NMACC event
5/7
Twitter/@EmmaAccess

As the entire global glitterati has descended upon India, serving the best of fashion, Emma Chamberlain made heads turn at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre opening in Mumbai. 

NMACC event
6/7
Varinder Chawla

Tom Holland and Zendaya, who rose to fame with their stint in Spider-Man films, was snapped at a private airport in Mumbai on Friday. Zendaya wore a white T-shirt teamed with denim and a long jacket.

NMACC event
7/7
Varinder Chawla

Tom wore a pink T-shirt, teamed with blue denim pants and a black jacket. He completed his look with a grey cap and carried a black backpack.

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
KinnPorsche star Mile is in India; know all about the Thai actor

KinnPorsche star Mile is in India; know all about the Thai actor
Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani: Couples shine at NMACC event

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani: Couples shine at NMACC event
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com