Gigi Hadid, Emma Chamberlain, Nick Jonas: International Celebs At NMACC Event

Gigi Hadid attended the launch of NMACC (Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre) in Mumbai. She stunned in designer Rahul Mishra's multicoloured outfit.
Internationally renowned sculptor Jeff Koons was also seen at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) grand opening ceremony at the Jio Global Centre in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex.
Nick Jonas, who sported an all-black suit, was seen posing for the shutterbugs at Nita Ambani's NMACC event in Mumbai.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made a stunning entry at Nita Ambani's NMACC event in Mumbai. While Priyanka Chopra looked glamorous in a gown, Nick opted for an all-black suit.
As the entire global glitterati has descended upon India, serving the best of fashion, Emma Chamberlain made heads turn at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre opening in Mumbai.
Tom Holland and Zendaya, who rose to fame with their stint in Spider-Man films, was snapped at a private airport in Mumbai on Friday. Zendaya wore a white T-shirt teamed with denim and a long jacket.