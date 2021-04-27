Gigi Hadid Extends Gratitude For Birthday Wishes; ‘took The Weekend Mostly Off The Phone'

Gigi Hadid, who turned 26 recently and got a slew of sweet birthday wishes, treated fans to gorgeous photos on Monday, April 26, 2021, and thanked them while sending hugs 'far and wide'. The model took to Instagram to share a series of stunning images in which she thanked her fans for their birthday greetings. On April 23, Hadid celebrated her birthday with her mother and sister, Yolanda and Bella Hadid, as well as her boyfriend and singer Zayn Malik with whom she shares daughter Khai.

Gigi Hadid's birthday pictures

Gigi posted a few photos of herself wearing a grey designer top and matching trousers. The model wore a simple makeup look with perfectly winged eyeliner and a brown lip hue, and she looked stunning. The 'Victoria's Secret' model wore her hair in a thin braid while keeping her luscious locks loose. She completed her ensemble with a pair of hoop earrings. In the shot, the supermodel is also seen twirling her thin braid around her finger and striking a pose for the camera.

The second photo shows Hadid offering a side profile while staring into the camera, and the third photo shows the model flaunting colourful nail art. The supermodel took to Instagram to share how she spent her weekend and to express her gratitude to all who wished her a happy birthday. "I took the weekend mostly off my phone but just wanted to say thank you all so much for your beautiful birthday wishes, I'm sending hugs far and wide," she said.

Gigi Hadid’s post received a lot of love from people both in the industry and outside. A few big names from the industry like popular singer Dua Lipa and hairstylist Johnathan Van Ness commented on the pictures that Gigi shared. Dua Lipa called Gigi ‘gorgeous’ while Johnathan commented saying ‘Stunnin mama’.

Gigi Hadid’s Instagram followers also had kind words to bestow on the model. People continued to wish her on the occasion of her birthday and said that she looked absolutely stunning. People even said that Zayn and Khai were very lucky to have her in their lives. Some even said that she was too stunning to be true.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.