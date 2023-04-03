Gigi Hadid Gives Glimpse Into Her Mumbai Diaries, Calls India Trip Unforgettable

Gigi Hadid made the most of her stay in India. The American supermodel shared the experience of attending the NMACC gala and expressed her gratitude to the Ambani family for inviting her to the event. She also asked her fans and followers to visit the new cultural centre in Mumbai. She also shared some candid moments from her first trip to India.

Gigi Hadid shares photos from India stay

Gigi Hadid shared pictures from her stay in India. She shared some inside photos from the NMACC event. Apart from attending the opening, she also travelled in Mumbai. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “Warmest Thanks to the Ambani family for hosting me in Mumbai for the Opening Weekend of @nmacc.india. It was an honor to be there to witness your family’s vision come to life, in a beautiful world-class Cultural Center to celebrate and cultivate the creatives and heritage of India. After seeing the opening nights of “The Great Indian Musical” and “India in Fashion” exhibit, I learned so much & know this venue will nurture future generations to explore their passions— from dance to design, from music to art. If you have the chance to visit & see these productions — I HIGHLY recommend!!!! ❤️🇮🇳🙏 Unforgettable first trip to India. Much love.”



A day ago, a photo of Gigi in Mumbai's CST station went viral. She went unrecognised inside one of the busiest stations in the city.

The way GIGI HADID randomly went to CST station today without any guards and i couldn’t even meet her being in Mumbai is making me 🥺🥺🥺🥺 LOOK AT HER 🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/4s9WoJJhYG — G. (@wtfgauravvvv) April 1, 2023

Gigi Hadid India visit to attend the NMACC gala

Gigi Hadid attended the NMACC gala in Mumbai. On day 1 of the event, she wore a Rahul Mishra design. She donned a floral-printed pink pantsuit. On the second day of the gala, Gigi brought the Indian touch to the pink carpet by wearing a gold and white saree designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.