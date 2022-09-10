Gigi Hadid Gushes Over Her And Zayn Malik's Daughter Khai; Calls Her A 'genius'

Supermodel Gigi Hadid never fails to gush over her daughter with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik. The former couple is proud parents to their two-year-old daughter Khai and often speak about her. Recently, Gigi Hadid heaped praise on her two-year-old and spoke about how she is a genius.

Gigi Hadid recently appeared on Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist and talked about her relationship with her daughter. During the conversation, Hadid was asked about her milestones as a mother. In her answer, the supermodel praised Khai and called the latter a "genius." She said, "I mean, I think she's a genius, but I think that's what everyone says about their kid."

Calling her daughter a blessing, Hadid added how she enjoys talking to Khai. She further quipped that Khai is "brave" as she moves around and jumps off things all day. She revealed that she and Khai are also practising some "dangerous" things "carefully."

Hadid said, "It's so much fun. The more that she talks, understands, and remembers, it just gets more and more fun. And she's a blessing." She added, "Oh, so mobile, from so early in the morning. So mobile — jumping off things. Very brave." I concluding her statement, Hadid said, "Which is great but, you know... Yeah. We're practising doing dangerous things carefully. That's what I'm gonna go for."

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's love story

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik first began dating back in 2015. After their on-again-off-again relationship for years, the two welcomed their first daughter Khai in 2020. However, the couple called it quits in 2021 shortly after the singer was accused of hitting Hadid's mother, Yolanda Hadid. After their split, when Malik denied the claims of his altercation, he pleaded no contest to the charges filed against him by Yolanda.

Despite the tense situation, the former couple is managing to co-parent their daughter. On the occasion of Father's Day, Gigi Hadid shared an adorable unseen photo of Khai and her father Zayn Malik. As they have not officially revealed their daughter's face yet, Hadid shared a black and white picture in which Khai could be seen taking a crayon from her father's hand. In the story, Hadid wrote, "(Happy Father's Day) to Khai's baba!"

Image: Instagram/@gigihadid