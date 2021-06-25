Gigi Hadid Jokes About How She Sometimes Thinks Her Daughter Is Simply A "genius"

American model, Gigi Hadid, seems to be enjoying motherhood. In a recent conversation with Access Hollywood, Hadid spoke about her enjoyable mommy moments while promoting Ralph Lauren's new fragrance campaign. The supermodel joked about, how at times, she was sure that her 9-month-old daughter Khai was a genius.

The actress mentioned how the highlight of being a new mother for her, was watching her daughter "learn something new every day". She mentioned how even if what she learned was "picking up a cup or putting a ball in a hole", to a parent it's the "most genius thing that's ever been born". She explained how it's the little things that she really enjoys about motherhood.

More from Gigi Hadid's latest promotional interviews

In an interaction with People Magazine, Gigi Hadid also spoke about how she had learned how to decline party invites during the pandemic with some ease however she also mentioned how she had always been good at it. She also spoke about how the past year had been for her mental health and more. She also spoke about any changes she had in the past year, besides her pregnancy and the birth of her daughter.

Hadid spoke about how having time away from work and people makes one appreciate it more. She also spoke about how she had started going to therapy. Hadid also joked about how her starting therapy was "great for everyone".

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, who have been in a relationship since 2015, confirmed they were expecting their first child during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in April 2020. Gigi Hadid's daughter, Khai Hadid Malik, was born in September 2020. For her first Mother's Day as a mom last month, Gigi shared a bunch of photos with her daughter on her Instagram handle talking about how happy she was to be a mother. She wrote:

The rumors are true: my best friend, purpose, muse, greatest pride & joy! I feel so lucky and inspired bein your mama, my Khai !! An old soul full of sunshine, you light up everyone’s days! Thank you thank you thank you

Image - Gigi Hadid's Instagram

