Gigi Hadid, Justin Timberlake And Other Celebrities Who Are Celebrating Father's Day

June 20 is celebrated as Father’s Day all over the world and people mark the day by making all kinds of heartfelt gestures for their own dads. On this occasion, many Hollywood celebrities took to social media to mark the special occasion. Gigi Hadid, Justin Timberlake and quite a few other personalities marked the occasion by remembering their respective fathers, elaborating about the positive impact that their presence has created in their personal lives, while also opening up about their own experiences of becoming parents.

Gigi Hadid has separately sent out wishes for her father Mohamed and partner Zayn, who also became a father to her daughter last year. She wrote for her fater, “Happy Fathers Day my daddio @mohamedhadid I love you so much and have loved watching you be the sweetest Jido to Khai”. On the other hand, her message for Zayn reads, “Our Khai is so lucky to have a baba who loves her so much & does anything to see her smile !! @zayn Happy first Father’s Day”.

Singer Justin Timberlake also shared a handful of family photos on the occasion on Instagram. He posted a couple of pictures with his own kids, while also sharing a couple of snaps with his own father. He penned a long message about fatherhood saying, “Being a dad is better than I ever could have imagined. Thankful to my dads and my grandfathers for leading the way, making the sacrifices for me to live out my dreams, and for teaching me that REAL LIFE happens in all the little moments. Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there!!!”.

Actor and comedian Kevin Hart also shared a family picture on Instagram on the special occasion. He posed with all of his four kids on the couch, with his baby daughter on his lap. He sent his wishes for the occasion, while also reminding fans to watch his new film titled Fatherhood on Netflix. Singer Demi Lovato also remembered her late father, sharing one of the rare pictures with a heartfelt message. She wished him on the special day, calling the picture her personal favourite.

