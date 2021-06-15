Gigi Hadid On How She Plans To Raise 'mixed-race Baby' And Feeling 'too White'

Gigi Hadid talked eloquently regarding how she and Zayn Malik are embracing parenting with their lovely baby Khai Hadid Malik, who they welcomed in September 2020, in an unusually frank conversation with Vice's i-D. Even though most of parenthood is intuitive, Khai's upbringing as a mixed-race kid complicates things, Gigi said. As a result, a large portion of it is constantly considering how to fix it. She also spoke about her Arab heritage and why she never felt confident enough to own up her heritage even though it was very much a huge part of her life and her personality.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's parenting style

Gigi Hadid's baby is a mixed-race child so Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have had a lot of conversations on how they wanted to manoeuvre their parenting around that, Gigi revealed. She said their race and their heritage were really important to them and they wanted Khai to know that part of herself. She also spoke about how they themselves are from a mixed-race background so they have had experience living that way. She said that first-generation mixed-race kids, like herself and Zayn, were akin to bridges. While their parents could not help them through their experience of being mixed race as they themselves came from backgrounds that were not, they were happy that they would be able to help Khai.

Gigi Hadid then continued to talk about her own experience as a mixed-race person growing up. She said that she was often made to feel as though she was too white to claim her Arab heritage. She could not understand her place racially, in society. She pondered on the dilemma she felt and about how she would always question if she had too much white in her to claim her Arab heritage. If it would be like she would be appropriating the culture.

As for Khai, Gigi said that she and Zayn would not be forcing anything on her and would allow her to feel her own way through life. She said that they would allow her to come to them and speak about what she wanted to and they would never pressurise her to go one way or another. Gigi felt it would be interesting to see which side Khai leaned more heavily towards.

