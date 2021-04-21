Gigi Hadid Posts Adorable Pics As Her Baby Turns 7 Months; Fans Exclaim 'time Flies'

As Gigi Hadid’s daughter recently turned 7 months old, she shared her happiness and amazement through social media by sharing glimpses of her baby girl, Khai. The moment she dropped in the photos of her daughter, many of the fans along with a bunch of celebrities stated how “cute” her baby looked while many of them commented how time flew.

Gigi Hadid’s daughter turns 7 months old

Gigi Hadid recently took to her Instagram handle and shared these adorable photos of her daughter, Khai, in which she gave a sneak peek at her without revealing her face. In the first photo, she shared a glimpse of how her daughter was lying on the bed and wearing a red tee along with a red pair of pants and pulling her shoelaces. In the next one, her daughter can be seen in a similar pose trying to pull out her shoelaces while Gigi Hadid managed to crop out her face from the photo.

In the caption, she stated that she could not believe that her baby was 7 months old this week. She then added an emoji depicting an emotional face along with emojis depicting an angel, a piece of cake as well as a pink flower.

Many of the fans took to Gigi Hadid’s photos on Instagram and stated how it was surprising for them to know that she already turned 7 months while many others stated how time flew. Some of the fans also dropped in adorable compliments stating how Gigi Hadid’s daughter looked so “cute” while some others urged her to reveal the baby’s face. Many celebrity artists also took to Gigi Hadid’s Instagram post and added that baby Khai was growing up so fast and even stated that she was a “Versace” baby like her mother. Some of them even stated how she was so tall already while others marvelled that she could already tie her own boots. Some of them even stated that she had a beautiful spirit already while other fans complimented that her crib style was the new street style. Rest all others dropped in tons of hearts and heart-eyed emojis in the comments to send love to her and her daughter. Take a look at some of the reactions to Gigi Hadid’s photos of her daughter on Instagram.

Image Source- Gigi Hadid's Instagram

