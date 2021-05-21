Gigi Hadid Posts Rare Pic Of Heartwarming Moment With Daughter

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are among the most famous couples on social media and also otherwise The couple keeps its relationship very discreet and rarely engage in social media PDA. Although, after the arrival of their daughter Khai, fans have been eagerly anticipating a peek of the precious photos of them spending quality time with the infant. Gigi is a frequent user of social media, and she often shares glimpses into her parenthood experience. Hadid posted a collection of photos with Zayn and little Khai in a post yesterday, May 20, 2021, devoted to her birthday month. Of course, fans could not keep calm and were extremely excited to see the pictures.

Gigi Hadid's daughter and she twin in a sweet photo

Gigi dubbed her Instagram photo roll unload a Taurus picture dump after sharing an adorable picture with Khai in which the two are seen twinning in an ensemble with a matching print. Apart from twinning, what is also extremely adorable about the picture is the way Gigi is looking at her daughter Khai. Gigi looks absolutely smitten while the little one is staring out into the distance. The two of them are standing in a field of sorts and while Khai's face is not visible, her mom’s profile can clearly be seen. In yet another photo, Gigi showed fans a fuzzy image of Malik looking intimate with her and he seems to be giving her a kiss.

Gigi Hadid’s Instagram was filled with appreciative comments from both fans and friends. People were really excited to see her with Khai and witnessing the love the two of them shared. Most people even commented on the picture by expressing their love for Gigi and wishing her well in these trying times. Some comments were about Gigi’s beauty and the absolute cuteness overload of her and Khai twinning. A few people even commented saying that they could not believe Khai had grown so big. The pictures went viral on the internet as soon as Gigi uploaded them and the post has received 3.6 million likes and over fourteen thousand comments in about 12 hours since it was uploaded.

IMAGE: GIGI HADID'S INSTAGRAM

