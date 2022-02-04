Gigi Hadid Reflects Upon 'hard Moments Of 2021' Post Her Split With Zayn Malik

American model Gigi Hadid sat down for her first-ever interview post her split with singer Zayn Malik, with whom she shares a daughter named Khai. The model got candid and opened up about the hard moments from 2021 and also spoke about her daughter Khai. Zayn and Gigi split last year after the supermodel's mom, Yolanda Hadid, claimed that the singer has verbally abused her and manhandled her.

Gigi Hadid opens up about the hard moments from 2021

Gigi Hadid sat down for an interview with Instyle magazine, for her first-ever interview after her split with Zayn Malik and got candid about her personal life. When asked about the key things she learned from the year 2021, the model replied saying, "I've been reminded that when we get time with people, just really appreciate it and take it all in and try not to wish away moments. Even if there's something hard, find something beautiful in it."

The 26-year-old supermodel also spoke about her daughter Khai and said, "She's just so smart, and she's so aware. She watches everything, she's always learning, she's always looking. She's just awesome. And I'm trying to learn still, being a mom and letting myself rest."

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Split

Gigi Hadid's mom Yolanda Hadid claimed that Zayn Malik struck her and abused her while she was trying to meet her granddaughter. Yolanda even filed a police complaint to which the singer pleaded not guilty. Zayn took to his Twitter handle and shared a statement about the incident and wrote, "As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in. A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press."

Image: AP