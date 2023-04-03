Gigi Hadid Relishes Chutney, Nariyal Paani In Mumbai; Visits Gateway Of India

Quick links:
Gigi Hadid made the most of her time in India. From visiting Gateway of India to relishing Naariyal Paani and chutneys, take a look at what the supermodel did during her stay.
Gigi visited India to attend the launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. For the first day of the event, she wore a floral multi-coloured bralette teamed with matching pants and a trench coat.
On the second day of event, Gigi wore a white handwoven chikankari saree featuring golden detailing. She styled her saree with a golden blouse.
She wore a traditional ensemle by designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. In one of the photos, she posed with Sandeep.
She attended the opening nights of The Great Indian Musical and shared a series of photos of the musical performances.
The supermodel also visited some historic places in Mumbai and shared a few glimpses from her outing.
Gigi was impressed with the "chutney choices" she got during Ambani's event. Captioning the photo she wrote, "If events doesn't have cutney options, I'm not going anymore."