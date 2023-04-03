Last Updated:

Gigi Hadid Relishes Chutney, Nariyal Paani In Mumbai; Visits Gateway Of India

Gigi Hadid made the most of her time in India. From visiting Gateway of India to relishing nariyal paani and chutney, take a look at what the supermodel did.

Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid
Gigi visited India to attend the launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. For the first day of the event, she wore a floral multi-coloured bralette teamed with matching pants and a trench coat.

Gigi Hadid
The outfit was by ace designer Rahul Mishra. The supermodel posed with him durng the event. 

Gigi Hadid
On the second day of event, Gigi wore a white handwoven chikankari saree featuring golden detailing. She styled her saree with a golden blouse. 

Gigi Hadid
She wore a traditional ensemle by designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. In one of the photos, she posed with Sandeep. 

Gigi Hadid
The supermodel posed with Nita Ambani. The duo was all smiles for the photo. 

Gigi Hadid
She attended the opening nights of The Great Indian Musical and shared a series of photos of the musical performances. 

Gigi Hadid
Gigi and her team posed with the backdrop of Gateway Of India. 

Gigi Hadid
The supermodel also visited some historic places in Mumbai and shared a few glimpses from her outing. 

Gigi Hadid
Gigi was impressed with the "chutney choices" she got during Ambani's event. Captioning the photo she wrote, "If events doesn't have cutney options, I'm not going anymore."

Gigi Hadid
She also relished Naariyal Paani (coconut water). 

Gigi Hadid
The supermodel visited Mumbai's Chatrapati Shivaji Terminal along with her team members. 

