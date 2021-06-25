Gigi Hadid Remembers Her Late Grandmother On Her Birth Anniversary, Shares Throwback Photo

Gigi Hadid often takes to her Instagram feed to wish her close ones and family on special occasions. The model took to her feed on Thursday and wished her late grandmother on her birthday, along with a fan post. Scroll along and take a look at the pictures and what Gigi had to write.

Gigi Hadid wishes her late grandmother a Happy Birthday on Instagram stories

The 26-year-old took to her Instagram on Thursday, June 24, 2021, and shared a couple of pictures with her late grandmother, who she lovingly called Oma. The pictures she shared, were posted by a fan on Gigi’s fan page and featured her sister Bella too. She wrote atop her story, “Happy Birthday to my Oma – would have been her 80th! I know you are with us always. Love Beyond”.

The first picture Gigi shared was of her grandmother reading out from a storybook, as Gigi was tucked into sleep. The second picture she shared was of Gigi dressed in an angel costume and her Oma, giving her a peck on the cheek. Take a look at the post, here.

Gigi Hadid’s Instagram posts on Father’s Day

The model took to her Instagram to celebrate the occasion and shared a post, expressing love for her father. She also mentioned how he been an amazing grandpa, to her and Zayn’s daughter Khai. Gigi wrote, “Happy Father’s Day my daddio @mohamedhadid I love you so much and have loved watching you be the sweetest Jido to Khai!,” along with a black and white photo of Khai and Mohamed.

Her second post on the occasion was a picture of Zayn with Khai, as he closely held his bundle of joy in front of a lit globe. Gigi wrote that Khai and her, were blessed to have Zayn in their lives. Gigi penned, “Our Khai is so lucky to have a baba who loves her so much & does anything to see her smile !! @zayn Happy first Father’s Day .. I’m so grateful for all the lil bits of her that are you ☺️ We love you so much”.

Image: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.