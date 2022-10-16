Gigi Hadid Reveals She Is Suffering From Imposter Syndrome, Talks About Her Fashion Brand

Supermodel Gigi Hadid recently revealed that she has imposter syndrome. In a conversation with Vogue, she said, "I have imposter syndrome all the time."

Merriam-Webster defines imposter syndrome, in part, as "persistent doubt concerning one's abilities or accomplishments accompanied by the fear of being exposed as a fraud despite evidence of one's ongoing success."

'You can't be a model forever': Gigi Hadid

Not only did the supermodel establish herself in the modelling world, but last month, she launched her own fashion brand, named Guest in Residence. Recently, Hadid opened up about the same, stating that she wanted to try a different type of work, as reported by mirror.co.uk.

"You can't model forever. I was creative and that is where I saw my life going. I already had been thinking about cashmere, but I think it (pregnancy) just made me think about how much more settled I would feel to have an office space job. I can take my daughter there with me," said Gigi in a chat with Vogue.

She elaborated, "I thought that it was a bit not necessarily obvious, but expected for me to come out with something that was more a fast-fashion type situation. (Cashmere) just felt like the right material that I could play with in a lot of different ways that was true to me, true to my style."

Taking a leap from the runway to design studio, supermodel Gigi Hadid launched an all-new clothing label, named Guest in Residence. She took to her Instagram handle and gave a little sneak peek at her newest venture. The pictures uploaded by the 27-year-old saw her at work with teammates. Sharing behind-the-scenes pictures of her brainstorming and working on her knitwear line, she wrote, "Been working on something …. with love, @guestinresidence".

She even shared glimpses of the fabric swatches, the brand’s logo, clothing tags and piles of sweaters. In some of the pics, she could also be seen wearing lavender knitwear, a grey co-ord set and more.

Stylist and fashion editor Gabrielle Karefa-Johnson; knitwear designer CJ Kim; and fashion publicist Kevin McIntosh Jr also accompanied Gigi during the whole process.

Gigi recently grabbed headlines after she slammed rapper Kanye West for insulting fashion editor Gabriella Karfa-Johnson. She wrote, "You wish u had a percentage of her intellect." "You have no idea haha…. If there's actually a point to any of your s--- she might be the only person that could save u. As if the "honor" of being invited to your show should keep someone from giving their opinion ..? Lol. You're a bully and a joke," Hadid wrote.

Image: Instagram/@gigihadid