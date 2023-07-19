Last Updated:

Gigi Hadid, Robert Downey Jr: Hollywood Celebs Who Were Arrested In Drug-related Case

Gigi Hadid was recently arrested in the Cayman islands after customs found marijuana in her possession. She joined the likes of Robert Downey Jr, Lindsay Lohan.

Gigi Hadid was recently arrested in the Cayman Islands after customs found marijuana in her possession. She was subsequently taken to a prisoner detention center but released on bail soon after.

Previously, several celebs including Robert Downey Jr were arrested in drug-related cases. Robert was detained for narcotics possession, including heroin, cocaine, and marijuana. 

Lindsay Lohan has been detained numerous times, including for DUI and drug possession. Lohan has been incarcerated for periods varying from 84 minutes to several weeks on various occasions.

Matthew McConaughey was arrested in 1999 on accusations of possessing marijuana, possessing drug paraphernalia, and resisting police. The actor was imprisoned for around nine hours. 

The rock musician Jimi Hendrix was also arrested in 1969 at Toronto airport on suspicion of having heroin in his bag. After a brief detention, the legend was freed on a USD $10,000 bail.

'The Beatles' John Lennon was charged with having 200 grams of hash and half a gram of morphine after a raid on his London home. He was let go with a fine of 150 British pounds and a warning. 

Paul McCartney, was arrested in 1980 at the Tokyo Airport after being found in possession of half a pound of marijuana. 

Snoop Dogg was taken into custody in Sweden after the police stopped his automobile and drug-tested him and the results came back positive. 

