On Mother's Day 2022, supermodel Gigi Hadid paid a special tribute to her mom Yolanda by sharing a slew of throwback pictures from her childhood days. While doing so, she did not forget to appreciate the presence of her daughter Ghai in her life, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik. Gigi Hadid tends to keep her baby's life away from the limelight to protect her identity. It's been almost 2 years since the supermodel welcomed Ghai into her life.

However, she has always refrained from sharing her photos online. Moreover, the mother of one always keeps the paps at bay when taking a stroll with her little munchkin, to avoid the circulation of her pictures on social media. Going by the same, while sharing a special moment with her daughter on Mother's Day, Gigi masked the face of her little girl.

'Proud' mom Gigi celebrates Mother's Day with Ghai

In the new photo, the little munchkin can be seen taking a stroll in what appears to be a garden. It seems that Gigi was helping Ghai to see the beautiful flowers in the garden when the candid moment of the mother-daughter duo was captured in the camera. While sharing the photo online, Gigi wrote, "So proud to be hers". Take a look at the photo below:

Besides this, Gigi also refreshed her childhood memories while honouring her mom on Mother's Day 2022. She shared a slew of stunning glimpses of her beachy childhood days with Yolanda Hadid. Check out the photos here:

Speaking of Ghai, Gigi and musician Zayn Malik welcomed their baby daughter back in September 2020. While announcing the news on social media, Zayn wrote, "Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful to try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x".

Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful🙏🏽❤️to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x pic.twitter.com/nvhfOkk2fw — zayn (@zaynmalik) September 24, 2020

Notably, Zayn and Gigi have parted ways due to the musician's infamous family dispute with Yolanda. For those unaware, Yolanda previously claimed that Zayn Malik struck her and abused her while she was trying to meet her granddaughter. Yolanda even filed a police complaint to which the singer pleaded not guilty. Zayn took to his Twitter handle and shared a statement about the incident.

