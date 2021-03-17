Gigi Hadid Shares Nap Time Photo Of Daughter Khai In Recent Instagram Story

Supermodel Gigi Hadid took to Instagram on Wednesday to share an adorable picture spending some quality time with her newborn daughter Khai. The model shared a sweet photo cradling Khai in her arms. She captioned the shot, "the best" followed by a pink heart emoji. She was seen rocking her newly dyed red hair as Khai was asleep. The supermodel welcomed daughter Khai last September with her boyfriend and singer Zayn Malik. Take a look at the picture here.

Gigi Hadid shares pictures of her newborn daughter Khai

Ever since the birth of her daughter Khai on September 23, 2020, Gigi has refrained from revealing her baby's face in pictures, an approach similar to the one she took during her pregnancy when she didn't share photos of her baby bump until a month before Khai's arrival. In an interview with Vogue in February 2021, she revealed the real reason why she wouldn't show Khai's face to the public. She said that she has friends who are public figures and have chosen to reveal their kids to the media, referencing actor Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's three children. Hadid's sister Bella Hadid also told the publication that Gigi wants to be herself online, but doesn't want to expose her child to the spotlight and put the latter in an uncomfortable position.

Gigi Hadid has meanwhile also shared with fans what motherhood feels like. Last December, she shared that she was ready to work again just two months after giving birth. She wrote on her Instagram stories, "would say back 2 work BUT bein a mama is a job like no otherrrr. BACK IN THE OFFICE" Take a look at the picture here.

Credit: Gigi Hadi/Instagram

Gigi Hadid reveals never seen before photos of Khai

Gigi Hadid recently shared some never seen before photos of her daughter Khai, including what changes Hadid made in her life to welcome her daughter at home. In one of the snaps on her stories, she shared the decor for Khai's new playroom which is partly Gigi's office. She also shared pictures during her pregnancy, with several portrait shots of her baby bump. Like any other expecting mother, Gigi also shared her craving for ribs, showing an image of homemade barbecue meat and Malik pouring more sauce. Several other throwback snaps show Gigi enjoying intimate time with her daughter, including Zayn Malik taking the baby on a stroll. Check out some other throwback pictures she posted here.

Pic Credits: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

