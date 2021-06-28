Gigi Hadid Shows 'city Limit' And Flaunts Her Red Hair In New IG Post; See Pic

American supermodel and new mommy Gigi Hadid made her comeback on the runway in March 2021 at Versace’s fall 2021 spring show and blew away the audience with her new appearance. The model walked the runway sporting a new look as the brunette beauty coloured her hair and turned into a redhead. Gigi recently took to her social media space to share a picture of herself flaunting her red locks.

Gigi Hadid's latest post shows her flaunting her red hair

Taking to Instagram, Gigi shared a selfie picture with the New York City building in the background. She captioned the picture with "city limit." In the picture shared, Gigi is seen wearing a black oversized jacket with a black beanie leaving her red hair open cascading in soft waves, with the sunlight making her hair look shiny and glossy. Check it out:

Netizens swoon over Gigi's photo

As soon as the picture was posted, Gigi's fans and Hollywood celebs took to the comments section of the post to gush over her look. Celebs like Stormi Reid, Danielle Priano, Adfut Bior all chimed in the comments giving their approval to Gigi as a redhead. Volleyball champion, Natalia Bryant wrote, "love it!!!" while model Jessica Gomes dropped some heart emojis. Gigi's fans were also left in awe by the picture and showered the supermodel with praises and compliments. Take a look:

A glimpse into Gigi Hadid's Instagram

Gigi and her beau Zayn Malik welcomed their firstborn child, daughter Khai in September 2020. While the parents have not yet shown their daughter's face on social media, the couple is often seen sharing her pictures with her face always hidden from the camera. On the occasion of Father's Day, Gigi who has added "Khai's Mom" to her Instagram bio, shared a picture of Zayn holding up Khai in his arms and conversing with her. In the post, Gigi called Khai lucky as she has a baba (father) like Zayn in her life and shared that both she and Khai love Zayn a lot.

On the same day, the model shared another picture this time wishing her father and billionaire Mohamed Hadid by sharing a monochrome picture of him walking on the streets with a baby stroller and shared that she loves watching him interact with his granddaughter.

IMAGE: GIGI HADID'S INSTAGRAM

