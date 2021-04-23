Gigi Hadid Turns 26; Fans Flood Social Media With B'day Wishes, Call Her "Queen" Gigi

American supermodel Gigi Hadid has turned a year older today. Gigi Hadid’s friends and family did not forget to celebrate her 26th birthday. Several social media platforms are currently flooded with plenty of posts and messages for the supermodel. Gigi Hadid’s fans did not hold back either and sent birthday wishes on social media.

Gigi Hadid receives tons of birthday wishes from fans

Several social media users often flood platforms with birthday wishes for their favourite celebrities. No wonder, these celebrities trend on social media so quickly. The same is the case with supermodel Gigi Hadid. Gigi turned a year older on April 23, 2021. While the supermodel is busy celebrating her birthday, her fans have sent plenty of wishes to her across all social media platforms.

One fan simply shared a picture of Hadid from her Jimmy Kimmel appearance and called her a “trend maker”. The user also added the hashtag, #HappyBirthdayGigiHadid. Another fan wished the supermodel and added even if she might not notice her tweet, she still loves her. One fan account posted a collage of Gigi Hadid’s pictures from her childhood and teenage years and also added a few recent shots. Another fan even deemed her as a “Queen” in her tweet and added a sweet birthday wish. Take a look at some of these Gigi Hadid’s birthday tweets below.

@GiGiHadid hi Gigi wanna wish you a happy birthday,u won’t see this but I love youðŸ’— — Sanuji Chamathkara (@SanujiC) April 23, 2021

happy 26th birthday love, i love you with all my heart. hopefully you'll have a great year.I can't believe you're 26 because you're still a baby ðŸ¥ºâ¤ï¸â¤ï¸ @GiGiHadid #HappyBirthdayGigiHadid pic.twitter.com/DdpeYDRTWA — senem (@1lastimebaby) April 23, 2021

so happy birthday, baby!ðŸŽ‰â¤ï¸ always remain the kind and wonderful person truly are. love you the mostðŸŽ‚ðŸ’ž @GiGiHadid#HappyBirthdayGigiHadid pic.twitter.com/JKsZHfTMSM — deniseãƒƒ GIGI'S BDAY & AMERICA'S SWEETHEART IS OUT (@yoobxby) April 23, 2021

I wish a wonderful birthday to my love @GiGiHadid, one of my biggest inspirations, I hope you have a great day and enjoy it, thanks for everything I love you so much ðŸ’— pic.twitter.com/DWRjVMavCR — ðŒðšð­ || gigi’s day (@breathirIwall) April 23, 2021

you motivated me and keep doing it. you made me love things i never thought i'd love, like boxing. you motivated me to wanna start boxing and you keep having the best influence on me and my lifeâ¤ï¸ðŸ¥Š@GiGiHadid#HappyBirthdayGigiHadid pic.twitter.com/6hQlF0FR5h — deniseãƒƒ GIGI'S BDAY & AMERICA'S SWEETHEART IS OUT (@yoobxby) April 23, 2021

Happy birthday queen @GiGiHadid all the best for u ðŸŽ‚ðŸŽ‚ðŸ¥³ pic.twitter.com/cN6WexT9L4 — ÊšÉž Ravennâƒ— ¹á´° maximoff (@zynmlksunshine) April 23, 2021

@GiGiHadid happy birthday angel, hope you have an amazing day surrounded by people that love you so much, you deserve greatness â™¡ — claudiaá´´ (@GxldenHabit) April 23, 2021

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s baby turns 7 months old

Gigi Hadid’s baby is now 7 months old. The American supermodel took to her Instagram and shared pictures of her baby in a red Versace onesie and black shoes. Gigi Hadid’s baby was lying on a Versace blanket as seen in the picture. In both the pictures, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s daughter was playing with her shoelaces. While sharing the pictures, Gigi Hadid once again made sure to not show Khai’s face. Just like any other Gigi Hadid picture, this post went viral in no time. Many of Gigi Hadid’s colleagues like Donatella Versace, Lily Aldridge, Helena Christensen, Christy Turlington, and others commented on the post. Take a look at Gigi Hadid’s Instagram post below.

Image Credit: Gigi Hadid Instagram