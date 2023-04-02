Gigi Hadid Visits CSMT Station In Mumbai Without Guards; Photo Goes Viral

American supermodel Gigi Hadid recently visited the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai. A picture of her is going viral on social media, and many fans are marvelling at the fact that she was without any guards at the event. The star arrived in Mumbai to attend the inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Culture Centre (NMACC).

In a post on Twitter, Hadid can be seen using her phone to take some snaps. She was with two other people at the Mumbai station. However, there seemed to be no guards for her security. It should be noted that the CSMT station is one of the most crowded locations in Mumbai during the day.

The post was captioned, "The way Gigi Hadid randomly went to CST station today without any guards and I couldn’t even meet her being in Mumbai is making me (sad face emoji). Look at her!" One user said, “that’s literally the path I go through everyday.” Another said that it’s “funny how most people would think of her as another tourist.” Check out the post below.

The way GIGI HADID randomly went to CST station today without any guards and i couldn’t even meet her being in Mumbai is making me 🥺🥺🥺🥺 LOOK AT HER 🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/4s9WoJJhYG — G. (@wtfgauravvvv) April 1, 2023

Gigi Hadid’s NMACC gala appearance

Gigi Hadid marked her presence at the NMACC gala in a stunning saree. She wore a white saree which featured a golden border, and a fully golden blouse. She walked the pink carpet at the event and posed for the camera. Her outfit was designed by Indian designer Rahul Mishra.

The star was also present during the first day of the event when the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre had just opened. She once again wore a Rahul Mishra outfit, which was a multi-coloured gown. Gigi Hadid also took to Instagram and shared pictures from her NMACC gala appearance.