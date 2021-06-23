Gigi Hadid Wishes Brother Anwar Hadid On His Birthday, Says 'proud To Be Your Sister'

Gigi Hadid’s younger brother Anwar Hadid has turned a year older on Tuesday, June 22. On the special occasion, his supermodel sister took to her Instagram profile and penned a heart-warming note for him. Gigi posted a sweet throwback photo with her younger brother on her story to share her greeting.

Gigi Hadid’s birthday post for Anwar Hadid

In the picture shared by her, Gigi can be seen donning a casual full-sleeve top while she engulfs her brother in a warm embrace. Anwar Hadid has worn a striped T-shirt paired with a matching beanie. The sibling duo is all smiles as the camera captures them. While sharing the picture, Gigi said, “Wishing the Happiest year yet to my sweet sweet bruvvo @anwarspc. I love you so much and wish I could be there to celebrate you today. You are so special and I am so proud to be your sister”. Check out the post shared by the supermodel below:

Even sister Bella Hadid travelled down the memory lane and posted a slew of stunning photographs with brother Anwar Hadid. The post also consists of rare never-seen-before childhood photos of the elite Hadid siblings. Calling Anwar her favourite human on the planet, Bella penned a sweet tribute for him.

She said, “Happy birthday to my favorite human on the planet. My protector ! My spiritual warrior and twin. You make me so proud to be your sister. The love, Passion, and creativity that you put into anything you do inspires me. I wish I could be with you today . My heart is in literal pieces. But anyways. I know you will have the best day and I am so proud of everything that you are!!! Best guy Best style Best brain Best heart. You are the sickest @anwarspc happy@birthday you little squirtle”.

Anwar’s girlfriend, the three time Grammy-winning songstress Dua Lipa showered love on her partner of three years. Dua wrote, “Happy Birthday Baby @anwarspc 🫀another lap around the sun ~ you make my world so much better!! I’m lucky to love you and be loved by you. DEXTER IS SO LUCKY TOO N LOVES U SO MUCH!!! can’t wait to celebrate youuuu today”.

(Image: Gigi Hadid Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.