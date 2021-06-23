Gigi Hadid Wishes Brother Anwar Hadid On His Birthday, Says 'proud To Be Your Sister'

Quick links:
Image: Gigi Hadid Instagram
Gigi Hadid’s younger brother Anwar Hadid has turned a year older on Tuesday, June 22. On the special occasion, his supermodel sister took to her Instagram profile and penned a heart-warming note for him. Gigi posted a sweet throwback photo with her younger brother on her story to share her greeting.
In the picture shared by her, Gigi can be seen donning a casual full-sleeve top while she engulfs her brother in a warm embrace. Anwar Hadid has worn a striped T-shirt paired with a matching beanie. The sibling duo is all smiles as the camera captures them. While sharing the picture, Gigi said, “Wishing the Happiest year yet to my sweet sweet bruvvo @anwarspc. I love you so much and wish I could be there to celebrate you today. You are so special and I am so proud to be your sister”. Check out the post shared by the supermodel below:
Even sister Bella Hadid travelled down the memory lane and posted a slew of stunning photographs with brother Anwar Hadid. The post also consists of rare never-seen-before childhood photos of the elite Hadid siblings. Calling Anwar her favourite human on the planet, Bella penned a sweet tribute for him.
She said, “Happy birthday to my favorite human on the planet. My protector ! My spiritual warrior and twin. You make me so proud to be your sister. The love, Passion, and creativity that you put into anything you do inspires me. I wish I could be with you today . My heart is in literal pieces. But anyways. I know you will have the best day and I am so proud of everything that you are!!! Best guy Best style Best brain Best heart. You are the sickest @anwarspc happy@birthday you little squirtle”.
Anwar’s girlfriend, the three time Grammy-winning songstress Dua Lipa showered love on her partner of three years. Dua wrote, “Happy Birthday Baby @anwarspc 🫀another lap around the sun ~ you make my world so much better!! I’m lucky to love you and be loved by you. DEXTER IS SO LUCKY TOO N LOVES U SO MUCH!!! can’t wait to celebrate youuuu today”.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.