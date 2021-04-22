Gigi Hadid's Birthday: Take The Quiz To See If You Truly Know The Supermodel

Gigi Hadid is an American model who was born on April 23. Hadid first appeared in Models.com's Top 50 Models list in November 2014. Hadid has appeared on 35 international Vogue magazine covers in the last four years. She recently made headlines after the birth of her daughter Khai with Zayn Malik. On Gigi Hadid’s birthday, take a quiz on her to see if you truly know the model. Gigi Hadid's quiz 1. What is Gigi Hadid’s real first name? a. Elena b. Jelena c. Gemma d. Germaine 2. What is Gigi Hadid’s middle name? a. Nora b. Nola c. Noura d. Nama 3. What is Gigi Hadid’s father’s name? a. Mohamed Hadid b. Ali Hadid c. Salim Hadid d. Aslam Hadid 4. What was Gigi Hadid’s mother’s profession? a. Model b. Actor c. Real-estate agent d. Makeup Artist 5. What is Gigi Hadid’s father’s place of origin? a. Afghanistan b. Pakistan c. Dubai d. Palestine 6. What is Gigi Hadid’s brother’s name? a. Anwar Hadid b. Shah Hadid c. Mohamed Hadid d. Ali Hadid 7. What is Gigi Hadid’s age as of today? a. 24 years b. 25 years c. 26 years d. 27 years 8. What was Gigi Hadid’s major in college which she later went on to drop to pursue her modelling career? a. Fashion Designing b. Art History c. Criminal Psychology d. English Literature 9. Which brand did Gigi Hadid model for when she was only two years old? a. Gucci b. Guess c. Versace d. Louis Vuitton 10. In which year did Gigi Hadid make her New York Fashion Week debut? a. 2011 b. 2012 c. 2013 d. 2014 11. For which brand did Gigi Hadid star alongside Patrick Schwarzenegger in a campaign? a. Gucci b. Versace c. Guess d. Tom Ford 12. In which Taylor Swift song does Gigi Hadid appear? a. Me! b. You need to calm down c. Bad Blood d. Blank Space ANSWERS: 1. Jelena 2. Noura 3. Mohamed Hadid 4. Model 5. Palestine 6. Anwar Hadid 7. 26 years 8. Criminal Psychology 9. Guess 10. 2014 11. Tom Ford 12. Bad Blood

