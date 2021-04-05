Gillian Anderson Bags SAG Award 2021, Thanks Ex Peter Morgan For Her Role In 'The Crown'

Gillian Anderson won several hearts with her performance playing Margaret Thatcher in Peter Morgan's The Crown. Following her win at Golden Globes, the actress has bagged yet another award at the SAG Awards 2021 with her noteworthy performance. The Xâ€‘Files star had one important person to thank for the award as revealed in her acceptance speech.

Gillian Anderson thanks Peter Morgan

The actress took home the award for Outstanding Performance by a female actor in a drama series at the SAG Awards 2021. Beating the tough competition, including her own co-star, the actress added another trophy to her name for her performance in The Crown Season 4 as Prime Minister Margeret Thatcher. According to People Magazine, while giving her acceptance speech, Gillain thanked Peter Morgan, creator of the show and her ex, for creating 'multidimensional roles' for all the actors that enabled them to win so many awards.

Gillain Anderson thanked her co-stars

The 52-year-old actress did not forget to mention her co-stars who were in the run to win the award. Giving a shout-out to her fellow actors, Gillian mentioned Olivia Colman saying that she has won several awards. She also mentioned Emma Corrin saying that both the actresses deserved the award for their mature and accomplished performance. She gave a special mention to the team of The Crown who she believed, did not get enough attention for their hard work.

Recently, the actress bagged the Golden Globes for the best-supporting actress for the same role earlier this year. There she thanked Ex Peter Morgan who entrusted her with the role and writing such a character against all the odds. She also did not fail to thank her hair and makeup team for creating the iconic 'Thatcher helmet thing' hairdo that took several hours to accomplish.

About Gillian Anderson and Peter Morgan

According to the reports from The Daily Mail, Gillian Anderson and Peter Morgan started dating in 2016. The duo dated for four years and worked together on The Crown season 4 before their split weeks after the premiere of the new series. The duo decided to call it quits in December last year.

Promo Pic Credit: Gillian Anderson IG