Gina Carano Has No Hard Feelings Towards Pedro Pascal Post Her Dismissal From The Show

Gina Carano, as per a report on ScreenRant, has revealed that she has no hard feelings or bitter opinions about The Mandalorian co-star Pedro Pascal, despite their personal and political differences. In the report, Carano was quoted saying that although they differ on political as well as personal levels, there's no love lost between the two, and the reason why every now and then they don't get along is due to the fact that both of them are passionate about things. The report in question also quoted Carano admitting that both of them have their fair share of flaws and are not perfect, citing their most recent social media activity as evidence. The final sections of the report saw Carano saying that even though Pedro Pascal has done certain things that she probably wouldn't have, such as posting the number of a US senator on Twitter, Carano still thinks of Pascal as an overall sweet person. Carano was quite recently fired from Lucasfilm amid social media controversy.

What was Gina Carano's social media controversy all about?

As per a report on Variety.com, Carano, in a series of now-deleted Instagram stories, equated the political scenario of the United States to that of Germany that was once ruled by the Adolf Hitler-led Nazis. The report even stated that Carano proposed that in order to achieve the eradication of Jews, the Nazis made the neighbours of the Jewish residents of Germany dislike them, which supposedly gave the Nazis a green card for the acts that they were seen committing in the immediate future. This kind of social media behaviour on the part of Gina Carano is consistent with her online activities in the past. Previously, Carano, who formerly played the character of Cara Dune, the ally to Pedro Pascal's titular bounty hunter in The Mandalorian, was seen sharing her less-than-popular views on her social media handle, which brought her a lot of social media backlash.

What else did Gina Carano say & its aftermath:

Sometime later, the actor was seen sharing a post that read something on the lines of "Jeff Epstein didn't kill himself", suggesting a conspiracy that was orchestrated in order to bring the infamous financier down. This led to the Twitterati making an appeal to Lucasfilms and its parent company, Disney for the removal of Carano from the show. The online campaign presumably led to Lucasfilm showing the door to Cara Dune, as evidenced by the statement which was widely circulated by the Disney-owned production house. The same read something on the lines that Carano is no longer employed by the production company and they have no plans of putting the actor on their payroll again any time soon.

