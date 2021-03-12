Gina Rodriguez And Damon Wayens Jr To Star In Netflix's New Rom-com 'Players'

Gina Rodriguez and Damon Wayans Jr are all set to romance in Netflix's upcoming Players movie. The movie titled 'Players' has confirmed their protagonists, according to a report from Variety. Directed by Trish Sie, the release date of the movie is yet to be disclosed.

Gina Rodriguez to star alongside Damon Wayans Jr

Jane The Virgin actress Gina Rodriguez is confirmed to play the lead role in the romantic comedy opposite Happy Endings star Damon Wayans Jr. The actors are set to have a love-hate relationship where they explore and solve their relationship problems. Joining the cast of the Players movie is Tom Ellis who was last seen in Lucifer.

About Netflix's Players movie

Netflix is gearing up to release its next romantic comedy movie with its main cast being confirmed. The movie will be directed by Trish Sie who also directed Pitch Perfect 3 and Step Up: All In. The movie revolves around the story of Mack, a sportswriter who devises 'plays' with her best friend Adam. The twist in the story arrives when Mack gets attached to one of her targets. The script is written by Whit Anderson who previously worked on Ozark. Players will be produced by Marc Platt and Ryan Christians.

A look at Gina Rodriguez's movies

The 36-year-old actress rose to prominence in the industry through her role in The CW's romantic series Jane The Virgin. She entered the film industry after working in theatres and made her television debut in Law & Order. After her breakthrough role in Filly Brown, Gina went on to star in hit movies like Deepwater Horizon, Annihilation, Miss Bala, Scoob!, and Someone Great.

A look at Damon Wayans Jr's movies and shows

The 38-year-old actor and comedian rose to popularity from his role as Brad Williams in Happy Endings. Damon made his debut in Hollywood through his father's film Blankman in 1994. He went on to work in films like My Wife and Kids, The Underground, and New Girl. Damon has also given voice in several animated movies like Big Hero 6, Marmaduke, The Land Before Time XIV: Journey of the Brave and Trouble.