Ginny & Georgia Star Brianne Howey Announces Pregnancy, Flaunts Baby Bump In Latest Photos

Ginny & Georgia actor Brianne Howey announced her first pregnancy with husband Matt Ziering on her Instagram handle on Friday (March 18). Howey attended the Boss spring 2023 fashion show in Miami. She flaunted her baby bump wearing a brown maxi dress. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress mentioned her 'forever new +1' and wrote, “@boss show with my forever new +1, thanks for having us! Loved every second of the new collection.”

Check out the post here:

Ginny & Georgia cast showed her love and support for Howey in the comment section. Antonia Gentry, who played the part of her character's teenage daughter Ginny, wrote, "So. happy. for. you," while Diesel La Torraca, who was seen as Georgia's son Austin, commented, "I can't wait to be a big brother!!! Sooooooo excited!!!"

More about Brianne Howey-Matt Ziering's relationship

The pregnancy came one and half years after Howey got married to Matt Ziering in July 2021. Talking about their first meeting, the actress revealed they met at a bar in Los Angeles where the latter was celebrating completing his bar exam. “Wasn’t totally random, but we had some mutual friends and now we’re here!” added Ziering. The COVID-19 pandemic caused the couple's wedding to be postponed, which was originally scheduled for October 2020.

Brianne Howey's work profile

Brianne Howey debuted in The CW’s show 90210 and then later went on to work in shows like I Live with Models, The Exorcist, and The Passage. However, the actress gained attention for her role of Georgia in the show Ginny & Georgia. The series was released on February 24, 2021, and quickly became popular, attracting 52 million subscribers on the streaming platform. The second season of Ginny & Georgia premiered on January 5, 2023.