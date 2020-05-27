'Girl With The Dragon Tattoo' Reboot In Works At Amazon, To Feature A New Cast: Reports

Amazon Studios is planning to reboot the film series Girl with the Dragon Tattoo as a web series. As per reports, the new series will focus on the character Lisbeth Salander. The lead character appeared in three books namely The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Girl Who Played with Fire and The Girl who Killed the Hornets' Nest. The new web series will reportedly go through a hard reboot and feature an entirely new story, not connected to the film in any way.

Girl with the Dragon Tattoo reboot

As per reports, the streaming giant Amazon is looking to reboot Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, centring it entirely around the character of Lisbeth Salander by placing her in the modern-era instead of going back to the books or the film. The series will feature a new setting, characters and story which is being designed to resonate with the fans of the original books while also pulling in a new audience group. The series is expected to maintain the dark and gripping tone from the books.

The project is being bankrolled by Amazon Studios and Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures TV, as per reports. Sony had released the 2011 film which was directed by David Fincher.

As per reports, Left Bank founder and CEO Andy Harries will executive produce the project along with Rob Bullock. A writer hasn't been attached to the project just yet, but reports suggest that a team of writers will be set up in the coming days as the project commences in full-force.

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo will be Amazon Studios' latest addition to a string of projects based on well-known books. The studio has shown a great interest in adapting famous books to web series. Amazon Studios is currently producing a big-budget Lord of the Rings series along with Jack Ryan, The Boys, The Man in the High Castle and Jack Reacher, which are all based upon books or graphic novels.

On the other hand, Amazon Studios is also producing an Alex Cross series based on the novels written by James Patterson. Reports suggest that even though the Girl with the Dragon Tattoo has just hit the pre-production stage, it is expected to go on floors as soon as early 2021.

