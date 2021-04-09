GLAAD Awards 2021: 'Schitt's Creek' And Trans-Doc 'Disclosure' Emerge Victorious

American sitcom Schitt’s Creek and trans-documentary Disclosure have portrayed the issues relating to LGBTQ community in their respective plots and consequently, have gained popularity among the younger masses. While both of them have been felicitated with numerous awards, in a recent development, they have now emerged victorious at the GLAAD Awards as well. They have been awarded in their respective categories, along with a list of other films and TV shows. Following are a few words of gratitude expressed by the makers, along with other interesting details about this event.

Schitt’s Creek and Disclosure win GLAAD Awards

GLAAD (Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) Media Awards are one of the few film institutions that focus specifically on the content made related to the LGBTQ community. Schitt’s Creek, known for its comedy and drama scenes, has briefly given focus to homosexual relationships in its plot that has received positive response from the audiences. The show went on to win the GLAAD Award for the category of ‘Outstanding Comedy Series’. Its writer and executive producer Dan Levy accepted the award on behalf of the cast and crew and even made a heartfelt speech for the viewers.

Levy said that the simple purpose of making the show was to tell “funny and hopefully meaningful” stories that show “personal growth, love, empowerment and bebe crows”. He then expressed his excitement for winning the award and his gratitude to GLAAD Media Awards. Disclosure, the Netflix documentary that sheds a light on the struggles faced by people belonging to the transgender community, won the award in the category of ‘Outstanding Documentary’. Lavern Cox, who had starred in the documentary, called the youngsters of the transgender community “divine” and talked about how people should move beyond “radical acceptance” to “radical self-love”.

Some of the shows and films that were awarded at this event were Uncle Frank and I May Destroy You which won in the categories of ‘Outstanding TV Movie’ and ‘Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series’. We’re Here was awarded in the category of ‘Outstanding Reality Program’. Singer Sam Smith also bagged an award in the category of ‘Outstanding Music Artist’.