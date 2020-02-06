Glamping Festival In Odisha In 2020: All You Need To Know About It

While everyone is aware of camping, very few people are aware of glamping. It is nothing more than camping but in a glamorous way. Glamping is the luxurious way of camping and often glamping also serves resort-style services. The glamping festival in Odisha is hugely raved about and each year, its popularity only increases. Here is all you need to know about the popular glamping festival in Odisha.

All you need to know about the glamping festival in Odisha

The Odisha Tourism has come up with a great glamping retreat that will blow your mind away. The Marine Drive-Eco Retreat is the answer to all your queries and is the place to be when looking for a great glamping retreat. This retreat is packed with Glamping, adventure, art and food experience and much more. Odisha is known for its majestic temples but with the Marine Drive-Eco Retreat, it will soon be known for its beaches too.

People also call it the new Goa for its fantastic beach experience. The Glamping Festival at the Marine Drive-Eco Retreat will be held on the Ramachandi beach in Odisha. It has started from December 14, 2019, and will go on till February 15, 2020. One can even visit the website for more details. There are about 63 tents spread across the white sand beach and the activities include the banana boat ride, parasailing, ATV ride, jet-ski, etc.

One can listen to the calming sounds of the ocean waves all day long while on this glamour filled resort. There are great singers performing on weekends and local talent brings in the fun on weekdays with their Odiya dance and music. The food ranges from a variety of veg, non-veg dishes with desserts being the cherry on the cake.

The place is clean and hygienic. The resort also has a spa with a variety of massages. There also special light shows held at various nearby temples and one can choose between the multiple activities happening at the glamping festival in Odisha.

