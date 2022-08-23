'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery': Netflix Drops First Look Of Daniel Craig-led Thriller

Hollywood star Daniel Craig is back after reprising his role in the twisted mystery sequel Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Following the tremendous success of Knives Out (2019) which starred Chris Evans, Ana De Armas, and Craig in the lead, the makers now intrigued fans with the first look of the upcoming sequel.

Daniel Craig who shall be returning to the sequel as Benoit Blanc, has left all eyes perched on his first glimpse as the detective once again. Glass Onion which is directed by Rian Johnson, has a set of a new ensemble cast, including Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista in key roles.

Netflix drops Daniel Craig's first look from Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

On Monday, giant streamer Netflix dropped the first glimpse of Daniel Craig from the film while fuelling anticipation among the masses about the sequel. The movie is set in Greece where Detective Blanc has "to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colorful suspects."

The first look of the film features the entire cast at the dinner time. The picture shows Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, and Madelyn Cline, with Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista sitting as Daniel Craig is seen explaining a situation.

“You try and invite people that you like,” Rian Johnson told TUDUM, Netflix's website in an interview. “But the reality is you never know. At the end of the day, just try to get the best actors in each part, the actors that are most right for each individual part. So, you also just throw the dice and hold your breath. Luckily, we got a great group that really meshed.”, Johnson added.

As for the unique title of the film, the director revealed that it was based on a 1968 Beatles song, "I'm always fishing for something fun that Blanc can grab onto as an overwrought metaphor that he can beat to death," he shared. "This is all in plain sight from the very start. So, the idea of glass came to me, something that's clear," he stated further as per ET.



IMAGE: Instagram/knivesout/Tiff_Net