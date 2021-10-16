'Glee' Star Darren Criss & Wife Mia Expecting Their 1st Child; ' This Time We Made A BEAT'

Glee alum Darren Criss and his wife Mia Criss are becoming parents! Darren Criss took to his official Instagram handle and announced that he and his wife Mia are expecting their first child. He shared snaps in the recording studio featuring himself and Mia. Sharing the snaps, he penned a sweet note informing his fans and followers that he is all set for his daddy duty. Scroll down to read more.

Darren Criss & wife Mia Criss are expecting their first child

Taking to the photo-sharing platform, Darren dropped pictures where he along with his wife, Mia can be seen sitting in the recording studio while listening to an ultrasound. In one of the snaps, the couple can be seen holding acoustic guitars and smiling while posing for the camera. The other snap featured their baby's sonogram with a title over it which read, "Baby Von Criss Dropping Spring 2022." Sharing the adorable picture, the actor wrote, "We’ve been making music for years. But this time we made a BEAT. The ultimate collab droppin Spring 2022."

As soon as the American Crime Story star announced the pregnancy, his celeb friends and former Glee co-actors dropped heartfelt wishes for the growing family. Rachel Zegler commented, "CONGRATULATIONS OH MY GOD," while Max Adler wrote, "Yessss!!!! Congrats you guys!!!!" Many of his fans and followers also penned congratulatory messages for the couple in the comments section.

The University of Michigan star also shared the news on his Twitter handle, alongside while flaunting the 34-year-old Effin Media's founder's growing belly. In the video clip, the celebrity couple can be seen flashing their genuine smiles while listening to their baby's heartbeat.

We’ve been making music for years.⁣

⁣

… But this time we made a BEAT.⁣

⁣

The ultimate collab droppin Spring 2022. pic.twitter.com/1PEDv0kw17 — Darren Criss (@DarrenCriss) October 15, 2021

Darren and Mia tied the knot in February 2019, in a lavish ceremony that was held in New Orleans. Darren had met Mia through mutual friends in 2006 and they began dating four years later. At the wedding, Darren had surprised her with a concert. Mia, who is also a musician, had joined him on the stage.

In 2020, Darren spoke to People magazine after celebrating his one-year anniversary. Marking the special occasion, he had said that it was 'one of his most incredible events of life.' He described it as 'the most magical experience.' He added that the construct of marriage and traditions, the weddings are 'amazing.' He signed off by saying that if he could, he'd get married every year for the rest of his life.

Image: Instagram/@darrencriss