'Glee' Star Lea Michele Reveals Her Baby's Face For First Time On Husband's Birthday

Actor Lea Michele, who rose to fame through her role as Rachel Berry in the musical series Glee, recently took to social media to treat her fans with the picture of her baby revealing his face for the first. The post was dedicated to her husband, Zandy Reich, who is celebrating his birthday. The actor has often shared pictures of family on social media, however, she has ensured to conceal her one-year-old son's face in the pictures.

Lea Michele reveals her son's face

Taking to her Instagram on January 24, the 35-year-old actor shared a doting picture of her husband Zandy Reich where he is seen holding their son named Ever Leo Reich. Fans were pleasantly surprised to see the post as the actor had never revealed her son's face to her fans. She also wrote a doting caption for her husband as she described him as the 'Greatest man, father, husband and friend'. She wrote,

''Greatest man, father, husband and friend. I wake up every day so thankful that you are ours Z. Happy Birthday! Ever and I love you so much. ❤️'' Fans were quick to send love and wishes to the couple as many wrote adoring comments for the baby. One netizen commented, ''you have such a beautiful family!'' while another wrote, ''so happy for both of you and little e. wishing your family the best ''

More on Lea Michele

The Glee actor had earlier shared a look at her year of 2021 by sharing highlights of her year. She shared memories from her personal as well as professional life to welcome the new year and shared a doting caption where she talked about the joy of her 'little boy' turning one. She wrote,

''✨2021✨ A year filled with so many incredible blessings. From my little boy turning 1, to releasing my album FOREVER, to reuniting with friends and family after a year of quarantine, moving to our dream home closer to family, returning to the Broadway stage that I have missed so much, a few (much needed) mom and dad getaways by the beach, and soaking in every moment watching Ever grow up so fast. What a year it’s been and I’m so incredibly grateful. Wishing you all a happy new year. See you in 2022''