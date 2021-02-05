Glenn Close Breaks Into A Happy Dance As She Receives Golden Globes And SAG Nominations

Veteran actor Glenn Close, who portrayed the role of Mawmaw in Hillbilly Elegy was recently nominated for the Best Supporting Actress award at the Golden Globes and SAG Awards 2021. She received nods from both the Hollywood Foreign Press and the Screen Actors Guild for her role. After her double nominations, she took to Instagram and shared a video of her mini celebration by performing a happy dance. Read ahead to know more.

Glenn Close's Instagram post

In the video, she danced in her costume from the film with her shirt unbuttoned to show her prosthetic stomach. She clapped her hands on the belly like a drum. She was all dressed up in her Mawmaw look with low-rise jeans, and oversize glasses. And was seen jamming to a tune while she closed her eyes in happiness.

Sharing a note in her caption, she said that she was dancing for joy and gratitude. She further thanked Ted Sarandos, Tendo Nagenda and the Netflix team. She also thanked the artists behind her Mamaw look. She specially thanked her peers in SAG who deemed her work worthy of recognition. Her fans and followers commented on her post in large numbers celebrating her performance as well as the two nominations.

Glenn Close's role in Hillbilly Elegy gets her 14th Golden Globe nomination. She has won 2005, 2008 and 2019 awards for her performances in The Lion in Winter, Damages and The Wife. She has also been nominated for nine SAG Awards. Apart from this, she has been nominated for seven Oscars.

Hillbilly Elegy cast and more

Hillbilly Elegy is a drama film released in 2020. The film was directed by Ron Howard. The cast featured Amy Adams, Gabriel Basso, Bo Hopkins, Haley Bennett, Amy Parrish, Helen Abel, Ethan Suess, Frieda Pinto, Sunny Mabrey, and Jesse C. Boyd along with Glenn Close.

The film is based on J.D. Vance’s book named Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis. The story is about an urgent phone call that brings a Yale Law student back to his Ohio hometown. Once he is back, he reflects on three generations of family history and his future. IMDb rates Hillbilly Elegy 6.8 out of 10.

