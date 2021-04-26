Glenn Close Does The Iconic "Da Butt" Dance At The Oscars 2021; Watch

A video of Glenn Close's Da Butt Dance, which was performed by the latter during the recently concluded Oscars 2021, has gone viral. As one will soon see, the post that was shared through The Academy's official Twitter account itself sees the actor indulging in the iconic dance move. She did so during a segment with Lil Rel Howry during the most recent edition of the prestigious awards ceremony. Amongst those who got to witness the dance moves of Glenn Close at Oscars 2021 were the likes of her industry mates and makers of her latest offering, Hillbily Elegy.

Glenn Close's Da Butt dance at Oscars 2021:

About Oscars 2021 winners:

As far as Oscars 2021 winners are concerned, the 2021 edition of the Academy Awards saw the likes of Anthony Hopkins (Who was nominated for The Father), Daniel Kaluuya (who was nominated for Judas And The Black Messiah), Chloe Zhao (Who took home the Oscars for her multiple-award-winning film, Nomadland) and Frances McDormand (Who was also nominated for her work as the lead of Zhao's Nomadland) take the coveted trophy home. As fas the reason behind the presence of Glenn Close at Oscars 2021 is concerned, the actor was nominated for her work on Netflix's Hillbilly Elegy, also starring Amy Adams in the lead. However, the actor lost to Minari star Yuh-Jung Youn. As far as more information regarding Oscars 2021 winners are concerned, the same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

About Glenn Close's films:

In the past decade, Glen Close has been seen as part of films such as the Guardians Of The Galaxy film series, Crooked House, The Girl With All The Gifts, Father Figures, and The Wife, amongst others. Most recently, she was seen as Mawmaw in Hillbilly Elegy, a film which was based on a book by J.D Vance of the same name. The film sees a suburban man going back to his roots and confront his family history in the countryside, home to the so-called "Hillbillies" of the United States. The film, which has a rating of 6.7 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix.