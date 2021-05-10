Glenn Close Opens Up About Her 8 Oscar Nominations But No Wins; Says 'I Am Not A Loser'

Hollywood actor Glenn Close became a highlight of the night during the 2021 Oscars after her "Da Butt" moment went viral. The actor currently holds the title of being the most nominated actor for the Oscars without a win. The actor who has been nominated for the Oscars 8 times recently opened up about how she feels about not winning the trophy even once.

Glenn Close says she’s not 'a loser' for not winning Oscar despite 8 nods

Glenn Close was nominated under the Best Supporting Actor (Female) for the movie Hillbilly Elegy at the 2021 Oscars. However, the award was won by Youn Yuh-Jung for Minari. The actor opened up about her Oscar loss in a chat with Associated Press and shared, “First of all, I don’t think I’m a loser.” Talking about winning and losing at the Academy Awards the actor opined, “Who in that category is a loser? You’re there, you’re five people honoured for the work that you’ve done by your peers. What’s better than that?”

She further added that she feels it is the press that likes to have winners and losers and often categorise the celebs based on the dresses they wear and on the speeches they give. Reacting to the critics who write articles and tweet about things, "Who is the worst dressed?" and "Who made the worst speech?", Glenn said, "Forget it. It’s not what it’s about. I say, f–k them!”

A look at Glenn Close's latest viral moment

During the Oscars 2021 ceremony that happened in April, Glenn went viral for revealing the vast amount of knowledge she has of the song Da Butt in a pre-show segment with host Lil Rey Howery in which she went up to the Oscar 2021 nominees and asked them some trivia questions about various movie songs. Glenn entertained the audience by grooving to the music of the song.

About Glenn Close's Oscar nominations

Other than being a part of the Oscar 2021 nominations for her recent movie Hillbily Elegy, the actor has been previously nominated under the Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor category 7 times. Glenn Close's movies that have received her an Academy Award nomination include The World According to Garp, The Big Chill, The Natural, Fatal Attraction, Dangerous Liaisons, Albert Nobbs and The Wife.

IMAGE: GLENN CLOSE'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.