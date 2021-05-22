Glenn Close Recalls Her "traumatising" Experience While Growing Up With A Religious Cult

Glenn Close is considered to be one of the prominent film personalities in Hollywood, having starred in numerous hit films. While a lot has been said about her achievements on the professional front, not much is known about her personal life. The actor has recently opened up about her childhood in her interview in The Me You Can’t See, and shared a few difficult moments that she experienced at a young age. Glenn said that she faced a “traumatising” experience during her childhood due to the cult that played a part in her upbringing.

Glenn Close opens up about her “traumatising” experience

The Me You Can’t See is the new series of AppleTV+, which focuses on some of the difficult personal experiences revealed by the guests. Many famous personalities have appeared in this series, including Prince Harry. Glenn Close also recently made an appearance on this show, where she talked about her experience while growing up as a part of a religious cult. She recalled that her father had become a member of the group when she was merely a child. Close also revealed that being a part of that cult levied many restrictions on her.

Glenn stated that they were taught in the cult that everything they did for their own good was considered as “selfish”. She added by saying that her family did not go for any vacations or create any memories for themselves because of that, which made her feel “awful”. The actor also pinpointed that her time at MRA also played a role in the failures of her marriages. While she left the group at age 22, she has said that it has negatively affected a big part of her life.

Glenn Close is best known for playing the role of Cruella in the popular 1996 film 101 Dalmatians and its following sequel. She has also worked in many other popular films such as Mars Attacks!, Guardians of the Galaxy, The Wilde Wedding, Father Figures and many others. She has also appeared in quite a few TV shows including Will & Grace, Damages, The Shield and more.

